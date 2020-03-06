Suicide bombers launch attack near US embassy in Tunisia

National-World

A policeman died Friday of his injuries after two suicide bombers attacked a security post near the US embassy in Tunisia, the country’s interior ministry said.

The bombings in the capital, Tunis, injured four other policemen and a civilian, in an attack the ministry blamed on “terrorists.” Security units in the area have been out on high alert, the ministry added in a statement.

The US embassy sent a tweet earlier confirming an explosion in the area, adding: “Please avoid the area and monitor local media for updates.”

The 2011 Arab Spring began in Tunisia and the country’s transition to democracy has been marred by violence. The nation has experienced several serious terror attacks since the Arab Spring, including the 2015 gun attack on the resort town of Sousse that left 38 people dead. But most attacks have been lower-level assaults on open targets, like the police.

The country has also struggled to contain the expansion of jihadists, with a significant number of nationals joining groups like ISIS and al Qaeda.