Cleaning company says calls have increased amid coronavirus pandemic

OMAHA, NE (KPTM) — A lot of industries are getting hit right now during the spread of the coronavirus.

Hand sanitizer and masks are flying off the shelves.

One local business says calls for its deep cleaning service are growing too.

There a lot of things that get touched at a business like Beercade two, from the games to beer glasses so of course, staff spends a lot of their day cleaning.

They do it before everyone comes in and after everyone leaves.

“I’ve definitely heard lots of chatter about coronavirus. It’s definitely on everybody’s mind. So anything that we can do to assuage their fears we certainly will,” says Andy Matz, bar manager of Beercade 2.

But wiping the counters and scrubbing the toilets only gets so far.

So they call in extra re-enforcement.

Enviro-Master is getting a lot of calls for its deep cleaning right now.

Michele Whitaker, the owner of enviro-master says, “It’s typical, not just because of what we’re hearing with coronavirus but every year during flu season we get more calls to come in and do an extra disinfecting of, like, the playrooms or the classrooms and daycare. We work with a couple doctors’ offices, so we do the entire office.”

The sprayer the company uses is called an electrostatic sprayer.

It pushes out a positive charge in the mist that clings to surfaces.

Whitaker says the cleaning formula was made with doctors and is EPA registered.

“It has a 99.999% percent effective rate on surface kill for over 47 different flu-like germs and viruses including MRSA and staff, strep, hand, foot, and mouth. Daycares. We do a lot of work with daycares and the ingredients in our disinfectant, our EPA registered to affect coronaviruses.”

Whitaker says some of her clients have been calling for extra cleanings throughout the week as more people get sick.

It’s more work but she looks at it as a positive for the community.

She says, “When we’re out in the public we’re sharing these spaces with a lot of different people. It’s not just our family so it’s important that we are very in tune to the fact that we can protect not just ourselves but each other. So yeah, we’ve been very busy!”

Whitaker says she gets asked all the time if her company does house calls. Although it’s only for commercial businesses.

