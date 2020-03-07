Florida reports its first 2 coronavirus deaths

National-World

Two patients who tested positive for the novel coronavirus have died, the Florida Department of Health announced Friday night.

The cases mark the first US coronavirus deaths outside California and Washington.

Both of the deceased in Florida, including one patient in their 70s, had recently returned from international trips, officials said. Their destinations were not publicly disclosed.

Amid the American outbreak, people over 60 and those with severe chronic medical conditions are encouraged to “stay at home as much as possible,” the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week.

Those who died in Florida were in Santa Rosa and Lee counties, officials said.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

Meantime in Broward County, two new presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus were reported, Florida’s health department announced.