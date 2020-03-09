Accused baseball bat killer was out on bond for stabbing; declared mentally incompetent

National-World

IRVINGTON, AL (WALA) — The Irvington man accused of beating his girlfriend to death with a bat was out on bond for stabbing someone.

According to court documents, Christopher Kern had previously been accused of stabbing someone in 2018.

Jail records show Kern was arrested in October 2018 and charged with Assault 1st degree.

According to an affidavit filed by Bayou La Batre Police, Kern admitted to stabbing a man with a knife while he was sleeping.

The document said Kern stabbed the victim in the left side of his chest, once in the chin, and once in the right armpit.

He was arrested and charged with Assault 1st for stabbing someone with a deadly weapon.

Court documents show Kern initially pleaded not guilty and was released on bond.

The case was sent to a grand jury in June 2019.

Two months later, Kern’s attorney filed a motion to change his plea to “not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.”

The motion states Kern had a long history of psychiatric treatment. It also requested an independent psychiatric evaluation.

Kern’s attorney Christine Hernandez said someone from the state conducted a review and deemed Kern not mentally fit to stand trial.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office moved very quickly Thursday after news of Kern’s arrest and murder charge, filing a motion to revoke his bond.

That motion will be discussed Monday in Judge Wesley Pipes courtroom at 8:30 am.

