Fifth Montgomery County Coronavirus Patient In Critical Condition, Being Treated At University Of Pennsylvania Hospital

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA (KYW) — The Pennsylvania Health Department announced a fifth presumed positive coronavirus case in Montgomery County. The adult patient is in critical condition at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital.

Officials say he is a Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia cardiologist working at the King of Prussia Specialty Care site.

They are being cared for under proper precautions to protect other patients and hospital staff.

They tested presumptive positive after known international exposure.

Pennsylvania now has seven presumptive positive cases of coronavirus — five in Montgomery County, one in Delaware County, and one in Wayne County.

