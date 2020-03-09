Harvey Weinstein injured in Rikers Island jail, his publicist says

National-World

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein fell sometime Sunday morning while at Rikers Island jail, his spokesperson Juda Englemayer told CNN.

Englemayer said Weinsein was dizzy before he fell.

“Harvey says his head throbs all the time and thinks he has a concussion. He has not been officially diagnosed,” Englemayer said.

Englemayer, who spoke to Weinstein by phone Sunday evening, says Weinstein has “had a lot of time to think about his life and what he’s done,” adding, “He said he wasn’t a nice guy and that’s how he got here.”

Movie mogul Weinstein doesn’t walk steadily and doesn’t have a walker in jail, Englemayer said. During his recent trial, Weinstein used a walker to get in and out of court.

After Weinstein was convicted of sex crimes February 24, paramedics determined he had a heart issue and transported him to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan.

Weinstein, 67, had a heart procedure last Wednesday during which doctors inserted a stent, Engelmayer told CNN recently. He was moved Thursday to the infirmary unit at Rikers Island, New York’s main jail complex, Engelmayer said.

He’s expected to be sentenced March 11 in New York State Supreme Court. He faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of more than two decades in prison.

A New York jury convicted Weinstein of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and another count of rape in the third degree.