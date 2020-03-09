Judge denies lower bail for man involved in hit-and-run that killed 2 young girls, injured boy

National-World

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A man involved in a hit-and-run that killed two young girls and injured a boy was in court on Monday, March 9. The judge denied Daetwan Robinson’s defense attorney’s request to lower his bail from $500,000 to $25,000 cash.

The state said, according to jail calls, Robinson asked friends to help him buy a car even though he has a suspended license. The state argued they believe Robinson intends to drive if he were to get out on bail and that makes him a danger to the public.

Police say Robinson ran a red light at 22nd and Center, back on Oct. 24, hit two young sisters and their cousin and then fled the scene.

Both girls, A’Lisa and A’Mea Gee, were killed, and the boy was injured.

The judge gave her reasoning for denying the defense’s request to lower the bail.

“The fact that what the state is telling me that after he struck three children in a crosswalk, allegedly, and two of them are killed and that on his jail calls he is attempting to locate another vehicle is absolutely astounding to this court,” said Judge Janet Protasiewicz, with the Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

Robinson will be in court for his final pre-trial on May 22, and his jury trial is set for June 15.

