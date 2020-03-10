Fire station closes after patient being transported by crews tests positive for coronavirus

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — A South Fulton fire station is closed after a patient crews were transporting tested positive for COVID-19.

Fire Station 15 on Cedar Grove Road has been shut down out of an abundance of caution after three firefighters in the department were exposed while transporting a patient from Bear Creek Middle School in Fairburn, who later tested positive for the virus.

Those firefighters are now under quarantine for the next 14 days and are being tested. None have shown symptoms of the virus. The station will not re-open until it has been fully cleaned and sanitized.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.