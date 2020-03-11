Harvey Weinstein will be sentenced today to between 5 and 29 years in prison

National-World

Harvey Weinstein will be heading to prison after his sentencing hearing on Wednesday. The question before the judge is for how long.

The former movie producer will be sentenced to between five and 29 years for last month’s convictions on first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape. The charges were based on testimony in a New York courtroom by Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann, who are expected to speak at the sentencing.

Weinstein was acquitted of two more serious charges of predatory sexual assault, which could have come with a life sentence. Still, he faces five to 25 years in prison for the criminal sexual act charge, and up to four years in prison for the rape charge.

Judge James Burke will decide the sentence for each charge and whether they will be served concurrently or consecutively.

Weinstein, 67, has been in state custody since the verdict and has had several health issues. He had a heart procedure last week during which doctors inserted a stent, and on Sunday he fell while at Rikers Island jail, his publicist Juda Engelmayer told CNN.

Weinstein will have an opportunity to speak at his sentencing, but he is unlikely to do so, according to Michelle Simpson Tuegel, an attorney who has worked in criminal defense. She said that anything he says could be used against him in his appeal or in future cases.

Weinstein also faces felony charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint in Los Angeles. Prosecutors say he raped one woman and sexually assaulted another in separate incidents over a two-day period in February 2013.

Weinstein has not yet turned himself in or been arraigned on the California charges.

He has denied all allegations of “nonconsensual sexual activity” related to the New York case and other claims made against him.

Defense asks for 5 years in prison

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office argued in an 11-page court filing last week that Weinstein should receive a sentence that “reflects the seriousness of defendant’s offenses.” He led a “lifetime of abuse towards others, sexual and otherwise,” prosecutors argued, and they highlighted three dozen uncharged incidents and accusations.

“Starting in the 1970s, he has trapped women into his exclusive control and assaulted or attempted to assault them,” prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon wrote in a letter.

However, Weinstein’s defense attorneys requested a five-year prison sentence, the minimum for his criminal sexual act conviction, according to a sentencing letter provided by his spokesman.

His attorneys wrote that Weinstein’s personal charitable giving, advanced age, medical issues and lack of a criminal history should lead to a lower sentence. They wrote that his life “has been destroyed” since the publication of an article in The New Yorker in October 2017 that alleged systemic abuse of women in the entertainment industry.

“His wife divorced him, he was fired from The Weinstein Company, and in short, he lost everything,” the attorneys wrote.

The attorneys also cited the “collateral consequences” he continues to face.

“Mr. Weinstein cannot walk outside without being heckled, he has lost his means to earn a living, simply put, his fall from grace has been historic, perhaps unmatched in the age of social media,” according to the letter signed by attorneys Damon Cheronis, Donna Rotunno and Arthur Aidala.