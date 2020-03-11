Local churches to make changes to keep community healthy against COVID-19

National-World

Omaha (WOWT) — The coronavirus outbreak is forcing people to take a hard look at the safety of large congregations of people.

Tim McNeil, the chancellor for the Archdiocese of Omaha, is reassuring followers this won’t cause a lapse in worship.

“He’s going to take care of it, He’s going to take care of it. He orders all things,” McNeil said.

In addition to leaning on faith, changes are being made in Catholic Churches around the metro to keep parishioners healthy.

“We have a custom where we give a sign of peace, a lot of churches have suspended that,” he explained. “We have a custom where people would drink out of a chalice, and a lot of churches have suspended that.”

Decisions to suspend those different customs is up to the pastor of each church. A decision McNeil said should be made by gauging how the congregation is feeling.

Hand sanitizer has also been placed throughout the sanctuary.

Over the weekend, a Washington D.C. church was forced to close when their pastor was diagnosed with coronavirus after shaking churchgoers’ hands and passing out communion.

“That’s an important part of the worship custom so we’re not, that’s something we will not suspend. Unless we’re told by health officials you must suspend all liturgy,” McNeil said.

In that case, there are provisions they’ll make like live streams or Mass for Shut-Ins broadcasted on our channel.

At this point, much of their daily conversation is focused on what to do if their schools are forced to close.

“What are the options for distance learning? Do we send home packets anticipating, give ’em a couple of weeks of homework?” he wondered.

These are questions they’re hoping to have answered as we monitor the coronavirus outbreak.

