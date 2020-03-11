Local couple reunited after spending 5 years apart

National-World

Michigan (WNEM) — A local couple spending more than three decades together has been reunited after being separated by illness.

The nursing home staff where one of them lives could not take seeing them apart any longer, so they planned a great surprise.

Dallas and his wife Amelia have been together for 33-years until they were separated and moved to different assisted living communities to meet the demands of their different conditions.

Over the last five years, the couple only talked to each other over the phone or on Facetime.

“And I just was crying like a baby, went to my boss, I was like ‘can we do something? Can I take her? Can we go?’ and she said yes,” said Nurse Courtney Jones.

Amelia lives in Holly and Dallas lives in Standish.

Their surprise reunion was organized by nurses in Holly who couldn’t stand to see the couple apart any longer.

Nurses said it was expensive to pay to transport her to the facility, but they were prepared. They felt it wasn’t a proper price for a romantic reunion that would result in tears.

“Which is how he is every time he sees Amelia. He absolutely loves her, and she loves him. And I’m just glad they got to see each other finally,” Jones said.

