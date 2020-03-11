Man with record of robbery, bomb threat gets more than five years for bank heist

National-World

Mobile (WALA) — A Theodore man who admitted to robbing a bank last year will spend more than five years in prison, a federal judge decided Wednesday.

Senior U.S. District Judge Ginnie Granade sentenced Wilford Richard Tracy, 75, to five years and three months in prison. That prison term will begin only after Tracey finishes serving 18 months a judge imposed for violating the terms of his supervised release related to two previous charges.

The first was a conviction on a charge of robbing a Mobile credit union in 2009. The second case involved a bomb threat in 2015 in which Tracy admitted that he called 911 from a pay phone and reported that he had planted bombs at Murphy, Davidson and Baker high schools. He ended the all by saying, “Down with the infidel.”

In the current case, Tracy admitted that he handed a sickup note to a teller at a First Bank branch on Dauphin Island Parkway on July 12.

The note read, “BE CALM GIVE ME ALL YOUR MONEY NO TRACKING DEVICE I HAVE A GUN.”

Tracy got away with $1,520 in cash.

Law enforcement authorities tracked Tracy down to his home after reviewing surveillance video from a nearby business that took images of him getting into vehicle. Hehad the money when Mobile County sheriff’s deputies arrested him, and the teller picked him out of a police lineup, according to his plea agreement.

