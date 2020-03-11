Self-serve beer, wine, cider technology moves closer to passage

National-World

Connecticut (Hartford Business Journal) — Self-pour technology may soon be coming to Connecticut bars, restaurants and craft breweries.

A bill that would allow the use of self-pour technology in those establishments was approved Tuesday by the legislature’s General Law Committee. Both chambers of the General Assembly would need to approve the measure before it can be enacted by October.

Connecticut is just one of five states that does not currently allow self-pour technology in bars, restaurants and craft breweries.

According to advocates, a self-pour technology system would require consumers 21 years or older to check in with a host/hostess and open a tab. The patron would then receive a bracelet or card to wave over an iPad-style screen behind each tap to access their account and allow the system to monitor their pour.

The technology would then allow patrons to dispense up to 16 ounces of beer, hard cider or wine into a full glass or flight. Screens would help patrons control the pour and provide details about selections.

As customary at bars and restaurants today, staff would also be required to conduct check-ins after a patron using self-pour technology consumes 32 ounces to ensure safety.

A trio of entrepreneurs looking to create Connecticut’s first fast-casual, self-pour technology establishment praised the bill on Tuesday arguing that its passage would improve “economic competitiveness, empower and protect consumers and promote significant private investment” in Connecticut.

“Passage of this pro-jobs, pro-consumer legislation is great news for our state,” said Chillproof LLC co-founders Sak Seedasome, Connor Rasmussen and Matt Ventura.

If adopted, the self-pour system would mark another victory for Connecticut’s budding craft brewing industry.

In 2019, state lawmakers passed a bill that more than triples the amount of beer a customer can purchase at breweries for off-site consumption. It also allows the cross-selling of in-state alcohol products like wine, liquor, meads and hard ciders, and consolidates the liquor permitting process.

Several breweries in-state have already increased staff and invested millions of dollars due, in part, because of the legislation.

