Smoke from recycling plant fire lingering across region

Madison (KMOV) — Firefighters in the Metro East battled a large fire that erupted at a recycling plant overnight.

More than 100 firefighters were called to the InterCo Trading building on Fox Industrial Drive around 2 a.m. Nearby residents had to evacuate as the fire continued to burn rapidly.

News 4 crews spotted the fire burning from across the river from the McKinley Bridge in north St. Louis. Mayor John Hamm of Madison, Illinois said four separate building have collapsed.

“Several buildings involved, we don’t know what’s in them, we’re waiting to find out from the owners,” Hamm said. “At this time we can’t actually know what’s in those buildings.”

Hamm says nobody was injured. The nearby residents who had to evacuate have been allowed to return, Hamm says.

Tony Johnson was coming home from work when he saw heavy smoke in the sky.

“I already saw the smoke, and I was like ‘Oh, this is going to be something big’,” he said. “So I get over here, first I’m over by the railroad tracks, all you see over there is smoke, smoke and glare.”

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is yet known.

