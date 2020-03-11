Skip to Content
National-World
By
New
Published 1:40 pm

Colleges and universities across the US are canceling in-person classes due to coronavirus

Universities from California to New York have closed campus classrooms as the novel coronavirus has affected more than 100,000 people worldwide and its spread has transformed into a pandemic.

The cancellations have been focused in states and areas hardest hit by the virus, including the Seattle area, California and New York.

In some cases, online instruction is being offered for a limited period, or through the semester. Some schools are telling students to not return to campus for 14 days after their return, depending on the laws in their state.

At least one university even told students to leave campus for the time being.

Schools are issuing guidance on avoiding travel to China, Italy and South Korea, as many students are on or about to go on spring break.

These are the major universities that have taken action, including canceling or temporarily suspending in-classroom instruction:

California

Cal State Long Beach

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

University of Southern California

Stanford University

Connecticut

Yale University

District of Columbia

American University

Georgetown University

Indiana

Indiana University

Notre Dame

Purdue University

Maryland

Johns Hopkins

University system of Maryland

Massachusetts

Amherst College

Boston University

Harvard University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

University of Massachusetts

Michigan

Michigan State University

New Jersey

Princeton University

• Rutgers

New York

Columbia University and Barnard College

Cornell University

Hofstra University

Syracuse University

North Carolina

Duke University

Ohio

Ohio State University

Pennsylvania

Penn State

Tennessee

Vanderbilt

Virginia

University of Virginia

Washington state

Seattle University

University of Washington

Wisconsin

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Study abroad programs

A growing list of American universities have canceled study abroad programs as the novel coronavirus has spread around the world.

At least seven universities, including Villanova, Elon, Florida International and Syracuse, have suspended programs in Italy, and others have canceled programs in China and South Korea.

The study abroad program Semester at Sea, based on a cruise ship that’s been retrofitted into a floating campus, is rerouting with hundreds of American students on board.

News / Top Stories

CNN

Related Articles