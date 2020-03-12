2 teens arrested on criminal homicide charges

National-World

Nashville (WSMV) — Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested in connection to the death of a 15-year-old.

Police say Laquan Justice and Abraham Mapangala attacked and robbed a 15-year-old on Golden Apple Drive Wednesday afternoon. The victim was run over and killed.

Both Justice and Mapangala were charged with criminal homicide and aggravated robbery.

A stolen car was also involved in the incident and police say Justice was the one driving it.

