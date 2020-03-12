How major sports leagues in the US are responding to coronavirus

News

The novel coronavirus has begun to impact daily life in the United States, and those effects are increasingly being felt by major sports leagues.

“This is time for big events like March Madness, big events like these big sports arena things to take a pause for the next four to six to eight weeks,” CDC Director Robert Redfield said at a House Oversight committee hearing in Washington, DC, “while we see what happens with this outbreak in this nation.”

By Thursday afternoon there had been a number of cancellations and postponements by major sports leagues in response to the coronavirus.

Here’s how leagues and sports organizations in the US are responding.

The National Basketball Association announced Wednesday night it would suspend its season after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus.

The first player, identified by ESPN and other outlets as all-star center Rudy Gobert, was later joined by a second Jazz player who tested positive, the team said Thursday.

Initially the NBA postponed the Jazz’s game against Oklahoma Thunder before announced it would suspend the rest of the season after Wednesday night’s games.

“The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic,” the NBA said in a statement.

The National College Athletic Association (NCAA) said Wednesday it would allow March Madness — the biggest annual event in college basketball — to go on as planned, with one major change: There won’t be any fans.

Only essential staff members and family members will be able to attend, the NCAA said in a statement Wednesday.

“This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said. “We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families.”

The NCAA’s announcement was followed by multiple college conferences that canceled ongoing basketball tournaments, including the Big Ten Conference and the SEC, among others.

Major League Soccer will suspend its season for 30 days while it reevaluates the impact of the coronavirus.

“Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season — based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Public Health Agency of Canada, and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. “We’d like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time.”

The news came after the Seattle Sounders postponed its home match on Saturday at CenturyLink Field against FC Dallas.

US Soccer canceled games for the Men’s and Women’s National Teams through April.

“With the health of our players, coaches, staff and fans as our main priority, US Soccer has decided it was in the best interest to cancel the majority of our upcoming domestic and international camps at all levels, including our senior Men’s and Women’s National Team games in March and April, due to the outbreak of COVID-19,” US Soccer Chief Medical Officer George Chiampas said in a statement Thursday.

The USMNT was set to play the Netherlands in two matches later this month, while the USWNT was scheduled to host Australia on April 10 in Sandy, Utah, and Brazil on April 14 in San Jose, California.

The National Hockey League said Thursday it would suspend its season, effective immediately.

The league had been preparing for the developments without “taking premature or unnecessary measures,” Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.

“However, following last night’s news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus — and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point — it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time,” Bettman said.

The PGA Tour decided its schedule would go forward, but without fans.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement that he consulted with President Trump Thursday morning before making the decision. The policy goes into effect beginning Friday at the PLAYERS Championship and will stretch through the Valero Texas Open (March 30 to April 5), Monahan said.

“It’s important to note, that could change, but for the time being, this allows the PGA TOUR, our fans and constituents to plan, prepare and respond as events develop.”

We’ve weighed all the options,” he said, “and I appreciate the input and collaboration across the TOUR, our industry, our partners and our members that got us to this point.”

NASCAR will hold races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway without fans in attendance, it said in a statement Thursday.

“These events will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel to conduct the race,” the statement said. “We will work with public health officials as we determine future scheduling beyond these events.”