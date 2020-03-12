Tulane University tells all students to move out

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

New Orleans (WGNO) — In an email sent to students today (Mar. 11) Tulane President Mike Fitts is telling all students to move out of the residence dorms by the end of next week (Mar. 22). This is in addition to the University’s changing all courses to online classes.

According to the email, “all uptown, on-campus students should prepare to move out of their residence halls for the remainder of the semester.”

The email does not say how the students in dorms will pay for rentals in New Orleans. It does say that students, such as international students, who have “difficulty returning home” should submit a request for an “exception to moving off campus.”

However, “all faculty and staff are expected to report to work as normal,” using “social distancing measures.”

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.