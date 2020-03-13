Professors in Italy share experience from frontline of COVID-19 pandemic in Europe

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — Two University of Oregon professors working in Italy have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe, and earlier this week they wrote a letter to the university urging a more proactive response to the virus.

Melissa Graboyes is a professor of medical history, and her husband, Alfredo Burlando, a professor of economics.

Currently based in northern Italy, they are essentially confined to their home because of the coronavirus threat.

“Supposedly you are allowed to go on short hikes and runs and walks as long as you are alone without anybody around you and keeping a distance of a meter from each person that you encounter,” said Burlando.

In the days since their letter was sent, the University of Oregon has implemented social distancing measures, and will offer online classes only for the first three weeks of spring term.

Related: University of Oregon, Oregon State announce changes to classes, finals due to COVID-19

Given their experience in Italy, where doctors discovered the first coronavirus case in late February, Graboyes thinks Oregonians should also take drastic measures.

“If you have the possibility to work remotely, do it. If you have the possibility to call into meetings, do it. If you have the possibility of keeping your kids at home, in your home, now is the time to do it, because extreme social distancing is going to be most effective at the beginning stages of an epidemic before there’s large amounts of community transmission, before your hospitals are overwhelmed and it becomes a mandate,” said Graboyes.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.