Trudeau urges Canadians to curtail travel as he self-isolates due to his wife’s positive coronavirus test

National-World

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that Canadians should curtail all non-essential international travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trudeau said the government will add more screening procedures at Canadian airports and the number of international travelers arriving in Canada will be limited.

The Canadian government will reduce the number of airports that receive international travelers and the cruise ship season is suspended until July, he said.

Trudeau is going into self-imposed isolation on the recommendation of his doctor after his wife Sophie tested positive for coronavirus. Trudeau announced his wife’s positive test late Thursday evening. He said Friday her symptoms remain mild, but they will continue to take every precaution.

“I will remain in self-isolation for 14 days,” Trudeau said. “I want to be clear: I have no symptoms. I’m feeling good and technology allows me to work from home.”

Trudeau said medical professionals explained to him that as long as he doesn’t show any symptoms, there is no value in having him tested for the novel coronavirus.

He said he doesn’t believe he has exposed anyone to the virus.

“According to health officials, the fact that I have expressed absolutely no symptoms means that anyone that I engaged with throughout this week has not been put at risk,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau said he spoke with President Trump on Thursday along with other world leaders and health experts.

The Canadian government will announce a financial stimulus package in the upcoming days, according to Trudeau.

“We will get through this together,” Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.