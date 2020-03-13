Woman sentenced for embezzling more than $255,000

National-World

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WPMT) — A Fredericksburg woman was sentenced for embezzling more than $255,000 from her employer.

Kelly Whitman-Bower, 40, was sentenced from 10-23 months in prison.

Whitman-Bower was the executive officer of the Lebanon County Association of Realtors when she embezzled funds between January 2017 and January 2019.

Additionally, Whitman-Bower was ordered to make restitution to the Lebanon County Realtor’s Association and Donegal Insurance Group in the amount of $255,851.41.

Also, as a condition of her sentence, Whitman-Bower is not allowed to hold a position of financial trust or responsibility during the term of her probation.

It was found that she overpaid $69,625 in wages to herself, issued $101,162 in unauthorized checks to herself, and issued $1,250 in unauthorized checks to her family members, police say.

Whitman-Bower also used the association’s credit card to pay for vacations, wedding expenses, hair dressings, and purchases at department and grocery stores.

Authorities also had alleged Whitman-Bower made false entries in the association’s record-keeping system to conceal her conduct.

In total, she was accused of stealing a total of $255,851.41.

Now, she will serve time.

