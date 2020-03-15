First responders take extra steps to keep ambulance riders safe

National-World

OMAHA, NE (WOWT ) — On the front line of the coronavirus outbreak are first responders tasked with responding to medical calls across the city. Sometimes those calls can include treating and transporting a patient possibly infected with the coronavirus.

When the rig needs to be cleaned, the Omaha fire department said there are a number of steps they take to ensure a safe ride for patients and themselves.

Battalion Fire Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said when it comes to viral infection mother nature is the best disinfectant. First, they start the cleaning process with fresh air.

“After 20 minutes of natural ventilation we’ll come through with our disinfectant wipes and sprays…spray down the cot and all the surfaces that we have that come in contact,” Fitzpatrick said.

Medical grade disinfectants do a great job killing lingering germs the open doors didn’t air out. But with so many questions up in the air about COVID-19, Fitzpatrick said crews take an extra step…simulated sunlight.

“The UV light basically breaks it down and makes it non-survivable, so anything that was left behind that we might have missed, the UV light will make sure that it’s killed,” Fitzpatrick said.

Ambulances are medical equipment and Omaha Fire said they follow directions from the Health Department and CDC to make sure if you need an ambulance you’re not put at risk.

The professionals transporting you are also taking extra steps to protect themselves.

“The main difference that you’ll see is we’ll have our precautions on. We’ll have our gown, we’ll have masks on we’ll have our goggles when we come in,” Fitzpatrick said.

The Fire Department does have enough of these items for now, but Fitzpatrick said because people are buying masks and gown it has created a shortage and it’s been harder to stock up.

“We try and do our best to limit when we have the gowns and different masks on just because of that concern that we might have we don’t know how long this will last. three months…six months…a year,” Fitzpatrick said.

First responders wear protective gear either when they know someone has COVID-19. We saw this when people returning from cruises and other countries returned to the area. They also wear them when someone discloses to dispatchers they might have it.

