32-year-old police officer among 4 killed in Springfield, Mo. gas station shooting

SPRINGFIELD, MO (KMOV) — Five people were killed, including an officer and a gunman, during a gas station shooting in Springfield, Missouri.

Witnesses told police a car crashed into the Kum & Go on East Chestnut Expressway after 11 p.m. Sunday night. The gunman allegedly entered the store and started shooting.

Two officers arrived at the scene and were shot at by the gunman, Police Chief Paul Williams said. One officer died and a second was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Inside the store, Williams said they found the shooter dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Three other people were killed and a fourth was taken to the hospital.

Williams identified the officer killed as 32-year-old Christopher Walsh. He had worked for the department for three and a half years, was an Army veteran and was active in the Army Reserves.

He is survived by his wife and daughter, police said.

Officer Josiah Overton, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, has been with Springfield Police for two years.

The identity of those killed and the gunman have not been released.

The Springfield Police Department wrote on Facebook both officers “showed significant bravery and were heroic in their actions.”

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt released the following statement about the shooting:

“My thoughts are with the loved ones of all of the victims of last night’s attack in Springfield. I am grateful for the courage our law enforcement officers demonstrated as they rushed to the scene, and saddened by the loss of Springfield Police Officer Christopher Walsh. Officer Walsh lived a life of service to his country and his community. As a police officer and U.S. Army veteran, Officer Walsh exemplified the best of our nation. My thoughts are also with Officer Josiah Overton and the civilian victim who are being treated for their injuries. We are forever indebted to our law enforcement officers and their families for the tremendous sacrifices they make every day to keep us safe.”

