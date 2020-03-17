Sheriff’s office investigating after man bites officer, viral video allegedly shows officers planting drugs

National-World

Bridge City (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an arrest on the West Bank that is drawing attention after a video surfaced on social media allegedly showing an officer planting drugs on a suspect.

The suspect in question fit the description of a man who was spotted selling drugs in the area of Commerce Street and 6th Street in Bridge City on March 16, according to the JPSO. When officers approached the suspect near the intersection of 4th Street and Westwego Avenue, he resisted arrest.

An officer was bitten during the ensuing altercation, according to police. That officer was later treated for minor injuries and released from an area hospital.

At least one bystander recorded a video of a portion of the arrest. In a 30 second video that has been posted to Twitter and viewed more than 1.5 million times, both the suspect who was under arrest and the person filming the video allege that officers were in the act of planting drugs on the suspect.

A small bag was collected on the scene and processed as evidence, according to the JPSO, but the contents of the bag tested negative for narcotics. That evidence has been sent to the Crime Lab for additional testing.

In addition, the arrested suspect has not been charged with any drug related crimes. He will face charges of battery on an officer, battery on an officer with injury, and resisting arrest with force or violence.

Anyone with information about this incident, including additional video footage, is asked to contact the JPSO Investigations Bureau at (504) 364-5300.

