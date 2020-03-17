State distributes free toll tags to allow for social distancing

National-World

Baton Rouge (WGNO) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that GeauxPass, the statewide toll system, is currently distributing toll tags for no cost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is part of an effort that encourages motorists to use the GeauxPass lane rather than paying a toll collector. This will allow for social distancing to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

The GeauxPass toll tag allows drivers to travel worry-free on LA-1 towards Grand Isle or Port Fourchon.

In order to receive a free toll tag, motorists must open a new online GeauxPass account. The fee for the toll tag is waived, but users must still pay a minimum of $20 to open an account.

Motorists may also call customer service at 1-866-662-8987 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to open an account.

To open a toll account, customers will need to give their driver’s license number, a valid address, phone number, and email address.

GeauxPass will also need license plate numbers and descriptions of the vehicles needing tags. License plate numbers for any vehicles being towed, such as trailers, campers, and boats, will also be needed.

Motorists may also visit the customer service center in person to open an account, but the department discourages face-to-face interaction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The customer service center is located at 1821 South Alex Plaisance Blvd. (LA 3235) in Golden Meadow, LA. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office is closed on Saturday and Sunday.

