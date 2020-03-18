Art teacher motivates students from home

National-World

Franklin (WSMV) — A Franklin art teacher is still helping her students learn, but she’s doing it from inside her home.

Cassie Stephens is art teacher at Johnson Elementary School in Franklin.

Stephens is encouraging children and their parents to practice art while their inside their homes by creating daily videos of different projects.

“I know that a lot of my students don’t have art supplies at home. So today when we were building our robots we were using scissors, glue ,and cereal boxes,” said Stephens.

Stephens is instructing huge audiences.

“On Facebook we had between 500 to 1000 people joining in and then the same numbers on Instagram,” said Stephens.

Stephens said she hopes this also encourages parents to spend time with their children.

“Parents are sitting down and creating alongside their children. Which I think is a wonderful bonding experience.”

Stephens hosts the online classes every weekday at 11 AM on her Facebook and Instagram pages.

