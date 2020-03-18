Couple’s wedding interrupted due to COVID-19 concerns

National-World

Auburn Hills, MI (WNEM) — A Michigan couple was forced to postpone their destination dream wedding due to coronavirus concerns.

New restrictions by national and local governments put a cap on the number of people allowed in a gathering. The restrictions caused many people to change their previously planned events.

“This last week has been pretty much a nightmare,” said Jessica Pomaranski.

A nightmare that’s far from the dream wedding Pomaranski and her fiancé Mike Rushford had planned on Costa Rica.

The couple is separated by distance now. Pomaranski lives in Auburn Hills and her fiancé lives in Frankenmuth. Due to COVID-19 concerns, they’ll remain legally separated for longer than they expected.

“I feel like it’s still not hit me that we had to cancel our wedding, we’re not getting married,” Pomaranski said.

Pomaranski said it’s a reality that’s hard to face after the coronavirus pandemic forces them to cancel their big day on Sunday, March 22.

“It’s just a lot of stress and a lot of emotion,” Rushford said.

Along with stress, it has cost them a lot of money.

“At this point, we have tens of thousands of dollars already kind of invested in this,” Rushford said.

The couple said its money that they will not get back. That’s also the case for there more than 30 guests who were also planning to make the trip.

“It’s supposed to be such a fun time and such a loving time with family and friends,” Rushford said.

Instead, it’s a time of uncertainty as the couple now hopes to tie the knot in July.

“I would never wish this on anyone at all,” Pomaranski said.

