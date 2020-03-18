Food pantry gives a week’s worth of food to families

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, NE (KPTM) — Heartland Hope Mission lends a giving hand to families that are affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

They will remain open to give out food pantries in pre-packed boxes in a drive-thru.

“We know with children out of school that families really need our assistance now. We are also committed to protecting our clients, volunteers, and staff and doing our part to limit the spread of this virus. This process keeps people 6 feet away from each other and still provides essential food and hygiene items to low-income families.” Pastor Chelsea Salifou, CEO, Heartland Hope Mission.

The drive-thru will allow social distancing and faster times to give out the pantries they say.

Any current clients who are sick, the elderly, or have underlying medical issues, Heartland say, a caseworker or family member can pick up the food for them.

The family member or caseworker will have to send their photo ID, complete a pantry form, and also complete a proxy letter that gives the person permission to pick up the pantry.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.