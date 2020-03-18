Harvey Weinstein assigned to a maximum security prison in upstate New York

National-World

After a brief stay at Rikers Island, disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is moving to a prison in upstate New York.

The former producer has been assigned to the Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison in Alden, New York, an official with the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision told CNN.

The jail, which is just east of Buffalo, New York, houses more than 950 inmates, including Mark David Chapman, who was convicted of murdering musician John Lennon.

Weinstein is expected to stay at Wende for an undetermined period of time while authorities determine which facility meets his “security, medical, mental health and other needs,” according to a Department of Corrections and Community Supervision release, obtained by CNN.

The correction department’s guidelines note that prisoners with more than six years in their sentences are housed in maximum security facilities.

Last week, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison after the jury found him guilty of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

Following his sentencing hearing, Weinstein was transferred to Bellevue Hospital after experiencing chest pains. He was transferred to Rikers Island on Monday, according to his spokesman, Juda Engelmayer.