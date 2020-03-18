Mayor unhappy with order to suspend dining in at restaurants

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is unhappy with the Mobile County Health Department’s order to limit public gatherings.

Health Officer Dr. Bernard Eichold issued the order Wednesday to suspend certain public gatherings. Restaurants, bars, and breweries will be closed to on-site food and drink consumption for at least one week. The establishments will be allowed to continue offering take out and deliveries.

The mayor addressed the order at a news conference at Mobile Government Plaza.

“As we work out way through the situation where we are, we have to be supportive of each other,” Mayor Stimpson said. “And so, Dr. Eichold has the authority to do what he did, but it’s not what I would have done. And I’ll leave it at that.”

The order also stated that daycares and schools with more than 12 persons should remain closed.

Nursing homes and long term care facilities were also ordered to prohibit visitors and non-essential health care personnel, except for compassionate care situations like end-of-life.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.