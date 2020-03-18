Restaurant Servers Get $1,000 Tip Amid Coronavirus Closures

National-World

KINGSTON, MA (WBZ) — When Governor Baker announced that starting March 17, restaurants would be limited to only takeout and delivery due to coronavirus, customers and staff at Solstice in Kingston watched with mixed feelings.

“One day at a time,” owner John Cataldi said about the restaurant’s new approach. “We’ll just see what happens.”

It’s typically a higher end dining establishment, but now is offering both takeout and delivery instead, and lowering its prices.

It’s what happened in the moments after the announcement Sunday night that left restaurant employees in shock. A group of four left the two servers working a $1,000 – yes, $1,000 – tip on their nearly $350 bill. That’s nearly 300 percent.

“One customer just decided to go over the top and tip them out a huge amount knowing they were going to be out of work for at least three weeks,” Cataldi explained. Most of his servers are at home during this time of social distancing and won’t be able to work.

“It was stunning, humbling,” Cataldi explained. “That people go out of their way sometimes to take care of people.”

Cataldi said he and his staff are inspired by the generosity of people in the difficult circumstances of these closures and confinements, and hope others are inspired, too.

