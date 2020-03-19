Chicago Public Libraries To Remain Open On Modified Schedule

National-World

CHICAGO, IL (WBBM) — To help the public practice social distancing, the Chicago Public Library is temporarily closing some locations and cutting back on services.

By the end of the day on Saturday, 61 branches will shut their doors.

The Harold Washington Library, Sulzer and Woodson regional libraries, along with 17 other branches will be open on a modified schedule Monday through Friday.

Only regional libraries and Harold Washington will be open on the weekend.

The city doesn’t want to close the libraries entirely because some residents rely them as a place to go for basic services.

The following is the list of locations that will remain open with modified hours:

Harold Washington Library Center

Sulzer Regional

Woodson Regional

Edgewater

Lincoln Belmont

Albany Park

Roden

West Belmont

Humboldt Park

Austin

Douglass

Lozano

King

Brighton Park

West Lawn

Thurgood Marshall

Whitney Young

South Chicago

West Pullman

Vodak-East Side

