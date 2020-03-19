From homework to homeschool, the expected changes in schools

News

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- Schools are looking a lot different as many in Eastern Idaho closed for at least two weeks.

Empty hallways leading to empty classrooms. Many of the already packed up and cleaned for an extended break.

Bonneville District 93 has spent countless hours making decisions the past few days. They're also planning for the future. That plans calls for less desks and more open space.

The first Monday after spring break, they expect to be fully online. Teachers ready with learning plans and students ready to learn.