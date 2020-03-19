Local craft breweries offering curbside drive-up service

National-World

South Windsor (WFSB) — With the mandatory restrictions across the state, most businesses are trying to do what they can to keep themselves up and running.

Local craft breweries are offering plenty of options to their customers.

Beer being delivered right to your car door is one of the ways many local craft breweries are operating since tap rooms are now closed.

“We are just trying to figure out how we can think outside the box,” said Jeff Nelson, Connecticut Valley Brewing.

Connecticut Valley Brewing Company in South Windsor has already lost 50 percent of their sales. They’re one of dozens of local breweries offering curb side service. They’re also offering online sales.

“You can just put in your order and it’s ready to go when you get here,” Nelson said.

For others, like Alvarium Beer Company in New Britain, they’re offering bottled beer, 16-ounce cans, and crowler fills to go. They’re also bringing their products to liquor stores.

“Our drivers are out there right now, driving to liquor stores to bring our canned product. Canning our product instead of kegging it because the bars can’t purchase the kegs because their closed, so we’re doing all the canning here,” said Brian Bugnacki, Co-founder of Alvarium Beer Company.

Alvarium has been steady with customers. They hope that continues.

“It’s important this time to support your local business. We are trying to do everything we can,” said Katie Bloun.

To see what your local craft brewery is offering, most of them post that information on their website or social media page.

