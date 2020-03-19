People now rushing to get guns, ammunition

National-World

Platte County (KCTV) — You’ve heard about the toilet paper and bread… People are clearly stocking up on what they think they’ll need. Now, that includes ammunition and guns.

On Thursday, the cases were almost empty at Northland Guns. They are are normally full. People who work there said they have never seen a run like this.

“They are coming in for something they can they can have for protection,” said Don Pind, who has worked there for 40 years. “This is the best or worst, however you want to say it, I’ve ever seen.”

People are stocking up on guns across the metro. Great Guns in Liberty expected another record day.

“They are concerned if things get worse, banks close, they are going to have to protect what they have, and that’s the panic mode,” one employee said.

The rush is happening online, too.

“Here’s a quarantine, pandemic, coronavirus, COVID-19 special for $700 that includes a roll of toilet paper,” one post said. “With all that is going on in our country with the coronavirus, social distancing measures, and all the empty shelves… I’ve decided it’s time to sell.”

People are definitely willing to buy. We found people waiting for shops to open, even.

“If stores close down and people run out, they will definitely not go without and will go see what other people have,” Jimmy Asher said.

Background checks are up more than 300%. Many are first-time buyers

“They want anything they think they can protect themselves with,” Pind said.

Dealers are emphasizing the need for classes and safety.

Most gun shops are doing reduced hours and they are limiting the number of people who can come in the store to make sure they comply with CDC recommendations.

