Severe storms and tornadoes in Texas damage homes and property

National-World

Properties and homes were damaged in several central Texas communities and forecasters Thursday reported severe overnight storms and tornadoes.

“Crews are on the way to assess the situation,” and the damage assessment was being made Thursday morning, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Cliff Griffin told CNN.

Damage was reported in “several places in and around Tye, Texas, and proceeding (northeast) into Jones County and Shackleford County,” he said.

The National Weather Service of San Angelo issued six tornado warnings and warned of quarter- to golf ball-sized hail early Thursday.

There are no injuries reported, according to Griffin.

Severe storms including tornadoes for the Midwest are again forecast for later Thursday. There are two areas of enhanced risk — one covering much of Iowa, parts of Missouri and Nebraska, and another from Arkansas into Indiana. More than 7 million are included in the enhanced risk, including Indianapolis; Omaha, Nebraska; Des Moines, Iowa; and Evansville, Indiana.

A much wider slight risk extends from Texas to the Great Lakes, including Chicago; Milwaukee; Kansas City, Missouri; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and St. Louis. All forms of severe weather, including tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are possible, with the highest tornado threat in the Ohio Valley Thursday afternoon and evening.