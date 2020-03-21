6 people are dead after an Indiana bridge was washed away by floodwaters

National-World

Six people were killed Friday after a bridge washed away in Indiana, state officials said.

A bridge over Sanes Creek in Franklin County was destroyed after heavy storms led to high water in the region.

“We’ve had so much water in the last two days, some of these small creeks, they flash flood,” said Officer Josh Thomas, a spokesman for the law enforcement division of the state Department of Natural Resources.

First responders arrived at the creek Friday morning after a witness reported hearing cries for help, Thomas said.

Floodwaters had swept off several vehicles off the bridge into the creek, he said.

During a search on Friday, authorities recovered five bodies and a sixth body was found on Saturday morning, the spokesman said.

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the victims.