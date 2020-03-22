A state-by-state breakdown of US coronavirus cases

News

The first US case of the coronavirus was reported in January — a Washington state man who had recently returned from China. Almost two months later, the country has at least 26,039 cases across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

At least 326 people have died, including 94 in Washington state, 70 in New York and 24 in California.

West Virginia reported its first case Tuesday, becoming the 50th state to have one; it’s now reporting 12 cases. New York has more than 12,000 cases, more than six times as many as any other state. As local leaders work to curb the spread of the virus, health officials say they expect the number of cases to keep climbing as more people are tested.

The people in the US who have tested positive include 46 who were repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan; 21 repatriated from the Grand Princess cruise ship stuck for days off California; and three repatriated from Wuhan, China.

Here are the rest of the cases, broken down by state:

Alabama: 131

Alaska: 14

Arizona: 104 (including one death)

Arkansas: 118

California: 1,200 (including 24 deaths)

Colorado: 475 (including five deaths)

Connecticut: 223 (including five deaths)

Delaware: 45

District of Columbia: 98 (including one death)

Florida: 757 (including 11 deaths)

Georgia: 555 (including 20 deaths)

Guam: 14 (including one death)

Hawaii: 48 (state revised from 59)

Idaho: 42

Illinois: 753 (including six deaths)

Indiana: 126 (including four deaths)

Iowa: 68

Kansas: 55 (including two deaths)

Kentucky: 87 (including three deaths)

Louisiana: 763 (including 20 deaths)

Maine: 70

Maryland: 190 (including two deaths)

Massachusetts: 525 (including one death)

Michigan: 787 (including five deaths)

Minnesota: 137 (including one death)

Mississippi: 140 (including one death)

Missouri: 90 (including three deaths)

Montana: 27

Nebraska: 42

Nevada: 154 (including two deaths)

New Hampshire: 65

New Jersey: 1,327 (including 16 deaths)

New Mexico: 57

New York: 12,260 (including 70 deaths)

North Carolina: 184

North Dakota: 28

Ohio: 247 (including three deaths)

Oklahoma: 53 (including one death)

Oregon: 137 (including four deaths)

Pennsylvania: 371 (including two deaths)

Puerto Rico: 21

Rhode Island: 66

South Carolina: 173 (including three deaths)

South Dakota: 14 (including one death)

Tennessee: 371 (including one death)

Texas: 304 (including five deaths)

US Virgin Islands: 6

Utah: 136

Vermont: 49 (including two deaths)

Virginia: 152 (including two deaths)

Washington: 1,793 (including 94 deaths)

West Virginia: 12

Wisconsin: 281 (including four deaths)

Wyoming: 24

CORRECTIONS: A previous version of this story included an incorrect number of cases for Florida. That number has been corrected. On March 14, CNN revised the US death count, taking it down by one after discovering a double count of one death. This article also has been updated with the correct number of cases for Wisconsin, Alabama and the correct number of coronavirus cases repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship; it is 46.