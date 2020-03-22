Nurse sews reusable face masks amid COVID-19 shortage

National-World

PLATTSMOUTH, NE (WOWT ) — Today we heard from the coronavirus task force about a shortage of medical supplies like facemasks. Back here at home, one metro woman is hoping to lend out a helping hand.

Throughout the coronavirus outbreak, we’ve seen Nebraskans step up and help each other out and one Plattsmouth woman is going above and beyond to help with the face mask shortage in hospitals.

This is Jenni Gallagher. She’s a nurse practitioner. In her spare time- she sews.

When she found out about the shortage of masks for health care workers she decided she needed to help. So she combined her two passions to make reusable, washable facemasks for those that need it the most during the outbreak.

Today she’s helping to make about 40 masks for a facility in North Platte.

“Every staff member will have one to use and one to launder and then they’ll have a couple of extras in case the need arises. After that. I don’t know. There are pleas all across the nation so if I can keep this rolling I will,” said Gallagher.

Gallagher says the process of making each mask is simple. In total the whole process takes about 7 or 8 minutes and then the facemasks are complete.

Gallagher has created a Facebook group for people willing to help out during this time. It’s called “Nebraska’s Hands & Feet”.

