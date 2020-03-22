Social distancing doesn’t mean you have to watch Netflix alone. This extension will help

National-World

Millions of people around the world are getting ready to spend weeks — and maybe months — in self isolation. While this would usually call for some Netflix and chilling, this time a lot of us are doing it solo.

But thanks to the Netflix Party Chrome Extension, there’s another way to watch your favorite movies and shows without being totally alone.

The extension is only available on the Google Chrome browser and everyone must have a Netflix account to join.

Disclaimer: A Netflix spokesperson told CNN the Netflix Party extension is not affiliated with Netflix. Netflix representatives are instructed not to try to troubleshoot it or attempt to answer questions about it.

Here’s how it works:

First, download Chrome

If you don’t already have the Google Chrome browser, you can download it here.

Next, download the extension

This part is easy. All you have to do is download the Netflix Party extension from the Chrome web store.

Go to Netflix and pick what you want to watch

Browse Netflix for your favorite movies and shows. Once you’ve finally found the one you want to watch, play it. Then click on the Netflix Party extension which will appear in red at the top of your browser.

Share the URL with your friends

When you click on the Netflix Party extension, it will give you the option of being the only person with control over the player — meaning only you can rewind, forward, or add subtitles to the video.

Once you’ve decided, you can then copy the URL and share it with your friends. Make sure to check the box “show chat” if you want a chat box to appear alongside the video. With the box, everyone watching the video can send each other messages while watching.

Then copy the URL and share it with your friends. You can send it to as many people as you’d like. (We’re totally not judging if you only have one friend.)

According to the extension, turning off your Netflix Test Participation Settings will also give you a better experience.

Have your friends click the link

Make sure your friends first download the Netflix Party extension. All they have to do after that is simply click on the link to join the video.

Once you guys are done watching, click on the extension again and press “disconnect.”