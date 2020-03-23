A state-by-state breakdown of US coronavirus cases

News

The first US case of the coronavirus was reported January 21 — a Washington state man who had recently returned from China. Now, the country has at least 34,354 cases across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

At least 414 people have died, including 95 in Washington state, 114 in New York and 32 in California.

West Virginia reported its first case last Tuesday, becoming the 50th state to have one; it’s now reporting 16 cases. New York has more than 16,000 cases, more than six times as many as any other state. As local leaders work to curb the spread of the virus, health officials say they expect the number of cases to keep climbing as more people are tested.

The people in the US who have tested positive include 46 who were repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan; 21 repatriated from the Grand Princess cruise ship stuck for days off California; and three repatriated from Wuhan, China.

Answers to some of your top coronavirus questions, every day

Live updates

Here are the rest of the cases, broken down by state:

Alabama: 157

Alaska: 22

Arizona: 152 (including two deaths)

Arkansas: 165

California: 1,468 (including 32 deaths)

Colorado: 591 (including six deaths)

Connecticut: 327 (including eight deaths)

Delaware: 56

District of Columbia: 116 (including two deaths)

Florida: 1,001 (including 12 deaths)

Georgia: 620 (including 25 deaths)

Guam: 27 (including one death)

Hawaii: 56 (state revised from 59)

Idaho: 47

Illinois: 1,049 (including nine deaths)

Indiana: 201 (including six deaths)

Iowa: 90

Kansas: 64 (including two deaths)

Kentucky: 103 (including three deaths)

Louisiana: 837 (including 20 deaths)

Maine: 89

Maryland: 244 (including three deaths)

Massachusetts: 646 (including five deaths)

Michigan: 1,035 (including eight deaths)

Minnesota: 169 (including one death)

Mississippi: 207 (including one death)

Missouri: 106 (including three deaths)

Montana: 34

Nebraska: 50

Nevada: 190 (including two deaths)

New Hampshire: 78

New Jersey: 1,914 (including 20 deaths)

New Mexico: 65

New York: 16,887 (including 114 deaths)

North Carolina: 255

North Dakota: 30

Ohio: 351 (including three deaths)

Oklahoma: 67 (including two deaths)

Oregon: 161 (including five deaths)

Pennsylvania: 479 (including two deaths)

Puerto Rico: 23 (including one death)

Rhode Island: 83

South Carolina: 195 (including three deaths)

South Dakota: 21 (including one death)

Tennessee: 505 (including one death)

Texas: 334 (including six deaths)

US Virgin Islands: 17

Utah: 181 (including one death)

Vermont: 52 (including two deaths)

Virginia: 219 (including three deaths)

Washington: 2,025 (including 95 deaths)

West Virginia: 16

Wisconsin: 381 (including four deaths)

Wyoming: 26

Repatriated cases: 70

CORRECTIONS: A previous version of this story included an incorrect number of cases for Florida. That number has been corrected. On March 14, CNN revised the US death count, taking it down by one after discovering a double count of one death. This article also has been updated with the correct number of cases for Wisconsin, Alabama and the correct number of coronavirus cases repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship; it is 46.