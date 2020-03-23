Gov. Lamont’s ‘Stay Safe, Stay Home’ policy goes into effect Monday night

National-World

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — Some big changes are coming to Connecticut businesses.

The governor’s executive order, “Stay Safe, Stay Home,” goes into effect at 8 p.m. on Monday, meaning all businesses considered non-essential will close.

As this goes into effect, coronavirus cases across the state are on the rise.

The number of confirmed cases in Connecticut reached 327 on Sunday.

There are also eight confirmed deaths in our state.

The goal of Lamont’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home” policy is to have less in-person interactions.

This is a way to prevent COVID-19 from infecting more people in the state.

In an effort to slow down the spread of coronavirus, the Department of Economic and Community Development released a guide of what’s considered essential to our everyday lives.

Only these industries can continue normal operations and their employees will not be required to telecommute or work from home.

On the list:

Truckers, wastewater operators, and people who work at hotels or airports can continue going to work.

Hardware, liquor, and pet stores are included in retail essentials.

Food and agriculture includes grocery stores, restaurants, and nurseries

The DECD Commissioner said he understands the financial disruption on businesses considered non-essential.

His office is working to help small-to-mid sized businesses that are impacted by COVID-19.

Those employers will be able to receive more assistance in the coming days.

Restrictions on non-essential businesses start at 8 p.m. on Monday.

They will stay in place through April 22.

Organizations not included on the list of essential businesses are expected to reduce their in-person workforce completely.

Business owners who feel otherwise can apply for a waiver.

