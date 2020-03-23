Nebraska inmates to make hand sanitizer

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LINCOLN, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nebraska Department of Corrections says its Nebraska inmates will make hand sanitizer.

In an effort to meet some of the supply needs that have arisen with the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Nebraska Department of Corrections says its inmates will soon begin producing hand sanitizer for its staff members and other state agencies.

Cornhusker State Industries (CSI) operates the industry shops for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS).

Inmates who are involved in producing hand sanitizer will make up to $1.08 an hour. “That’s the top CSI wage,” said Director Scott Frakes. “But, we want to provide this work opportunity to those who are pre-release, work release, or have been laid off from their community jobs due to the impact of COVID-19.”

In addition to hand sanitizer, CSI shops are also working to prototype gowns, masks and face shields to be worn by staff members or inmates. “The more that we can produce for our own internal use,” explained Frakes, “the less we are drawing on supplies which are needed in the community.”

“We should be in a place to start distribution next week,” noted Jeremy Elder, deputy director for industries. “We are finalizing some of the necessary steps right now that will allow us to produce a test batch this week and then launch into full production next week.”

“Fifteen percent of what is produced will be retained by NDCS,” said Director Scott R. Frakes. “The rest will be designated to the Department of Administrative Services (DAS), for further distribution.”

Director Frakes said the intent is not to supply the private industry, nor is it to make a profit. “We should have ample amount to fill two to four ounce containers and distribute those to staff members. We will also be able to fill our large distribution containers, like those that are stationed in facility lobbies.”

Hand sanitizer will not be provided to inmates. “We are currently giving them free bars of soap and easy access to water. Alcohol-based products are dangerous. Not only are they potentially flammable, but they could pose adverse health effects if consumed.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.