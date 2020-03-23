St. Charles Fire Department to offer virtual tour of fire station Monday

National-World

ST. CHARLES, Mo (KMOV) — If you’re looking for a way to entertain your children and help them learn, the Saint Charles Fire Department will offer virtual tours and classes through Facebook Live as the community stays home for social distancing.

The first virtual tour happens Monday at 10 a.m. with a look at the fire station since the fire department had to suspend all tours, PR Events and car-seat installations due to coronavirus concerns.

The fire department will continue to provide Facebook Live videos with classes on math, science, spelling, reading, art and even PE. There might even be special topics including how to pump a fire truck!

Visit the fire department’s Facebook page here.

