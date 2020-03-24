A state-by-state breakdown of US coronavirus cases

News

The first US case of the coronavirus was reported January 21 — a Washington state man who had recently returned from China. Now, the country has at least 43,530 cases across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

At least 542 people have died, including 157 in New York, 110 in Washington state and 34 in Louisiana.

West Virginia reported its first case March 17, becoming the final state to have one; it’s now reporting 20 cases. New York has more than 20,000 cases, more than seven times as many as any other state. As local leaders work to curb the spread of the virus, health officials say they expect the number of cases to keep climbing as more people are tested.

The people in the US who have tested positive include 46 who were repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan; 21 repatriated from the Grand Princess cruise ship stuck for days off California; and three repatriated from Wuhan, China.

Here are the rest of the cases, broken down by state:

Alabama: 196

Alaska: 22

Arizona: 235 (including two deaths)

Arkansas: 197

California: 1,733 (including 32 deaths)

Colorado: 591 (including six deaths)

Connecticut: 415 (including 10 deaths)

Delaware: 87

District of Columbia: 137 (including two deaths)

Florida: 1,237 (including 18 deaths)

Georgia: 800 (including 26 deaths)

Guam: 27 (including one death)

Hawaii: 77 (including one death)

Idaho: 50

Illinois: 1,285 (including 12 deaths)

Indiana: 259 (including seven deaths)

Iowa: 105

Kansas: 82 (including two deaths)

Kentucky: 124 (including four deaths)

Louisiana: 1,172 (including 34 deaths)

Maine: 107

Maryland: 288 (including three deaths)

Massachusetts: 777 (including nine deaths)

Michigan: 1,328 (including 15 deaths)

Minnesota: 235 (including one death)

Mississippi: 249 (including one death)

Missouri: 183 (including three deaths)

Montana: 45

Nebraska: 50

Nevada: 245 (including four deaths)

New Hampshire: 101 (including one death)

New Jersey: 2,844 (including 27 deaths)

New Mexico: 83

New York: 21,689 (including 157 deaths)

North Carolina: 297

North Dakota: 30

Ohio: 442 (including six deaths)

Oklahoma: 81 (including two deaths)

Oregon: 191 (including five deaths)

Pennsylvania: 644 (including six deaths)

Puerto Rico: 31 (including two deaths)

Rhode Island: 106

South Carolina: 298 (including five deaths)

South Dakota: 28 (including one death)

Tennessee: 615 (including two deaths)

Texas: 352 (including eight deaths)

US Virgin Islands: 17

Utah: 257 (including one death)

Vermont: 75 (including five deaths)

Virginia: 254 (including six deaths)

Washington: 2,223 (including 110 deaths)

West Virginia: 20

Wisconsin: 416 (including five deaths)

Wyoming: 28

Repatriated cases: 70

CORRECTIONS: A previous version of this story included an incorrect number of cases for Florida. That number has been corrected. On March 14, CNN revised the US death count, taking it down by one after discovering a double count of one death. This article also has been updated with the correct number of cases for Wisconsin, Alabama and the correct number of coronavirus cases repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship; it is 46.