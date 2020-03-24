Couple doesn’t let COVID-19 get in the way of their love

National-World

Mystic (WFSB) — A local love story has gone viral around the world, and not even the coronavirus can keep this couple apart.

A 74-year-old marriage bond is still going strong while even separated by rules.

90-year-old Bob Ravenelle has been expressing his love for his bride Betty since before they were married in 1947.

The Fitch High School sweethearts went to the prom, got married, and raised four children.

“It was a gem made in heaven, that’s what I think of my marriage,” Bob said.

COVID-19 has been the only thing to keep them separated. There is a no visitors rule at Mystic Healthcare where Bob is convalescing.

An image shared by Mystic Healthcare went viral.

“I miss him so much. I want to be with him so much,” Betty said.

Bob had a stroke, so now he is convalescing.

“That’s how it is, we can’t visit, and to talk on the telephone he gets very confused,” Betty said.

The couple’s daughter Sharon says Tuesday was the second time the facility has allowed them to be close to each other, with a glass barrier.

“So, we plan on doing it some more. They want to be together, they want to be together so much. This is the best we can do right now,” said Sharon Casangranda.

The glass barrier will probably go on for a few more weeks until COVID-19 settles out or goes away, then Betty and Bob can be together once again.

