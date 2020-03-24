Gov. Kemp, Mayor Bottoms issue Executive Orders to combat coronavirus

National-World

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL) — On Monday, Gov. Brain Kemp announced an executive order mandating a “shelter-in-place” order for those in long-term care facilities, those who have chronic lung disease, those who are undergoing cancer treatment, and those who are COVID-19 positive or suspected to have the virus.

The order also bans gatherings of 10 or more people and closed all bars and nightclubs in the state.

“The Department of Public Health will be empowered to close any business or establishment nonprofit organization for noncompliance,” Governor Kemp said.

The order goes into place noon Tuesday and ends Monday April 6th.

In a second executive order the governor announced medical professionals whose licenses became inactive or lapsed in the last five years will be allowed to practice. Graduate nurses who have not yet taken their nursing exam will also be able to apply for a temporary license.

Hours after Kemp’s announcement, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issues an executive order of her own mandating that all non-essential Atlanta residents stay at home for 14 days. Exceptions are allowed for people who need to get groceries, or go to pharmacies, laundromats, gas stations or to a restaurant to pick up food.

Following the announcement of the order, Mayor Bottoms issued the following statement:

“I appreciate the leadership of Governor Brian Kemp during this crisis and his concern for the wellbeing of the people across Georgia. While Governor Kemp has to consider the needs of the state as a whole, as Mayor of Atlanta, I have been entrusted with making decisions that are specific to our city. Given our population density, high rate of asthma, and various underlying health conditions found within our city’s populations, I am issuing a Stay at Home Order for Atlantans. Until we flatten the curve of COVID-19 infections, the City must exercise every reasonable power to slow the spread of this virus. Across the globe we are seeing a growing sense of urgency, and we must all make some sacrifices to break the chain of infections and avert a worst-case scenario.”

