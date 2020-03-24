Teachers and students all over the country are now stuck at home with their class pets

National-World

Turns out classroom critters are also quarantining amid coronavirus concerns.

As schools across the country close their campuses because of the pandemic, parents and teachers have found themselves with an additional house guest for the foreseeable future.

Here are some class pets that have joined families in self-isolating.

Mr. Nibbles, the guinea pig

When Misty Ramirez’s daughter Gabriela came home with her class pet, a guinea pig named Mr. Nibbles, the plan was to take care of him for a few days.

“Our family actually had a conflict on our assigned weekend so we were offered the chance to take him home over spring break, which was last week,” Ramirez said.

But because of the coronavirus, the St. Louis, Missouri-based family is now happily stuck with Mr. Nibbles for at least a few more weeks.

Ramirez said the guinea pig has been a “great distraction” for Gabriela, who is an only child. She’s even made toys and obstacle courses for him.

However, Cassandra, their 16-year-old cat, is totally uninterested.

Voldemort, the fish

Anna Gausepohl, a sixth grade science teacher in Louisville, Kentucky, was finally able to get back into her classroom on Monday to pick up the supplies she’d need while school is closed.

First, she grabbed all of her science materials. Next, she picked up the class’ pet fish, Voldemort — of equal importance — and “got out of there.”

“I’m happy to have the fish home so I can care for it while we are out of school,” Gausepohl told CNN, “We don’t potentially go back until April 20th, so I wanted to make sure I was able to feed the fish.”

While fish aren’t the most entertaining pets, Gausepohl said her dog, Louie, is enjoying the company.

Dani, the female bearded dragon

Humans make great teachers assistants, but bearded dragons make even better ones.

Since school was let out, Texas elementary school science teacher Ashlee Rinestine and her family have been spending their long days with her class pet, a female bearded dragon named Dani.

“My family and I love Dani,” Rinestine told CNN of their reptile house guest. “My husband gets her out of her terrarium each day to hold her and interact with her. And my son likes having her hangout with him while he’s watching TV.”

Dani, who enjoys being held and hanging around her human friends as much as possible, also loves “helping” Rinestine teach her at-home learning classes.

Tazzy, the gender-neutral bearded dragon

Ginny, a second grader in Fayetteville, Georgia, was the first to volunteer to take home her class pet over spring break. Now, the gender-neutral bearded dragon named Tazzy, or Taz for short, has become a semi-permanent member of the family.

“We were actually at the end of our first week of a three week end-of-quarter break when we got the news that this could be quite a bit longer,” Ginny’s mom, Leslie Hester, told CNN.

“It has been a great distraction. It helps bring home something I try to teach my kids anyway — turning inward makes things worse and more overwhelming; but focusing on helping someone, even a bearded dragon, outside of yourself puts things back into perspective.”

Blackberry, the hamster

When fifth grade teacher Lauren Doran’s school in Fishers, Indiana closed because of the coronavirus, she made the “quick decision” to bring home their class pet.

Since then, the hamster named Blackberry has been receiving a lot more attention than she’s used to, thanks to Doran’s daughter.

“My daughter is obsessed and gives her lots of attention and exercise,” Doran told CNN. “My son could care less. Blackberry is likely getting more attention from my daughter than she gets from the students at school. We’re glad she’s safe and taken care of.”

Since hamsters don’t require much care, the adults in the house have been quite fine with the arrangement, she said.