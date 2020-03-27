A state-by-state breakdown of US coronavirus cases

News

The first US case of the coronavirus was reported January 21 — a Washington state man who had recently returned from China. Now, the country has at least 82,250 cases across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

At least 1,196 people have died, including 385 in New York, 149 in Washington state and 83 in Louisiana.

CNN’s tallies are based on totals reported by states, US territories and the District of Columbia. As a result, they won’t always match numbers reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC updates its tallies only on weekdays, and those counts end at 4 p.m. ET the day before reporting. CDC officials said the most recent numbers will come from the states.

Here are the rest of the cases, broken down by state:

Alabama: 531 (including one death)

Alaska: 69 (including one death)

Arizona: 508 (including eight deaths)

Arkansas: 349 (including three deaths)

California: 3,006 (including 65 deaths)

Colorado: 1,430 (including 24 deaths)

Connecticut: 1,012 (including 21 deaths)

Delaware: 143 (including one death)

District of Columbia: 267 (including three deaths)

Florida: 2,353 (including 28 deaths)

Georgia: 1,643 (including 56 deaths)

Guam: 45 (including one death)

Hawaii: 106

Idaho: 189 (including three deaths)

Illinois: 2,538 (including 26 deaths)

Indiana: 645 (including 17 deaths)

Iowa: 179 (including one death)

Kansas: 168 (including three deaths)

Kentucky: 248 (including five deaths)

Louisiana: 2,305 (including 83 deaths)

Maine: 155

Maryland: 580 (including four deaths)

Massachusetts: 2,417 (including 25 deaths)

Michigan: 2,856 (including 60 deaths)

Minnesota: 346 (including two deaths)

Mississippi: 485 (including five deaths)

Missouri: 502 (including eight deaths)

Montana: 90

Nebraska: 73

Nevada: 535 (including 10 deaths)

New Hampshire: 137 (including one death)

New Jersey: 6,876 (including 81 deaths)

New Mexico: 136 (including one death)

New York: 37,258 (including 385 deaths)

North Carolina: 636 (including two deaths)

North Dakota: 52

Ohio: 867 (including 15 deaths)

Oklahoma: 248 (including seven deaths)

Oregon: 316 (including 11 deaths)

Pennsylvania: 1,687 (including 16 deaths)

Puerto Rico: 64 (including two deaths)

Rhode Island: 165

South Carolina: 456 (including nine deaths)

South Dakota: 46 (including one death)

Tennessee: 957 (including three deaths)

Texas: 1,424 (including 18 deaths)

US Virgin Islands: 17

Utah: 402 (including one death)

Vermont: 158 (including nine deaths)

Virginia: 460 (including 13 deaths)

Washington: 3,207 (including 149 deaths)

West Virginia: 76

Wisconsin: 707 (including eight deaths)

Wyoming: 55

Repatriated cases: 70

CORRECTIONS: A previous version of this story included an incorrect number of cases for Florida. That number has been corrected. On March 14, CNN revised the US death count, taking it down by one after discovering a double count of one death. This article also has been updated with the correct number of deaths for Hawaii, and cases for Wisconsin, Alabama.