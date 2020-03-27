Man Claiming To Have Coronavirus Coughs, Spits On Ground As Officers Approach, Police Say

National-World

ODENTON, MD (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County man who allegedly assaulted his roommate told police he had tested positive for coronavirus and began coughing and spitting on the ground when officers approached him, police said.

32-year-old William David Edings was charged with second-degree assault and four counts of exposure by an individual who has an infectious disease, according to court documents.

Anne Arundel County Police responded to Edings’ home around 3 p.m. Monday after a caller reported having been in an altercation with him.

As a precaution, officers wore protective gear and established a perimeter around Edings.

Court records show police have not arrested Edings but ordered him to stay inside due to the risks of exposing criminal justice system personnel to the coronavirus.

Despite the order, court documents allege Edings left his home to take his dog for a walk, coughing and spitting while walking.

